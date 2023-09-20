Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    America’s Airshow 2023: MAGTF Demo [Image 5 of 7]

    America’s Airshow 2023: MAGTF Demo

    MIRAMAR, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    An MV-22B Osprey and CH-53E Super Stallion fly during the Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF) demonstration of the 2023 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow in San Diego, Sept. 22, 2023. The MAGTF Demo displays the coordinated use of close-air support, armor, artillery and infantry forces and provides a visual representation of how the Marine Corps operates. America's Airshow 2023 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue-Angels; to interact first-hand with Marines, other service members, and first responders; and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2023
    Date Posted: 09.22.2023 22:03
    Photo ID: 8038664
    VIRIN: 230922-M-YL719-1249
    Resolution: 6439x4295
    Size: 10.55 MB
    Location: MIRAMAR, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, America’s Airshow 2023: MAGTF Demo [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Samantha Devine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    America’s Airshow 2023: MAGTF Demo
    America’s Airshow 2023: MAGTF Demo
    America’s Airshow 2023: MAGTF Demo
    America’s Airshow 2023: MAGTF Demo
    America’s Airshow 2023: MAGTF Demo
    America’s Airshow 2023: MAGTF Demo
    America’s Airshow 2023: MAGTF Demo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CH-53
    3rd MAW
    MAGTF
    MV-22B
    MCASMiramarAirShow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT