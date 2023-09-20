An AH-1Z Viper, with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, I Marine Expeditionary Force, flies during the Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF) demonstration of the 2023 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow in San Diego, Sept. 22, 2023. The MAGTF Demo displays the coordinated use of close-air support, armor, artillery and infantry forces and provides a visual representation of how the Marine Corps operates. America's Airshow 2023 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue-Angels; to interact first-hand with Marines, other service members, and first responders; and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2023 Date Posted: 09.22.2023 22:04 Photo ID: 8038661 VIRIN: 230922-M-YL719-1246 Resolution: 6989x4662 Size: 10.92 MB Location: MIRAMAR, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, America’s Airshow 2023: MAGTF Demo [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Samantha Devine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.