A U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, I Marine Expeditionary Force, flies over for the Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF) Demonstration during the 2023 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow in San Diego, Sept. 22, 2023. The MAGTF Demo displays the coordinated use of close-air support, armor, artillery and infantry forces and provides a visual representation of how the Marine Corps operates. America's Airshow 2023 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue-Angels; to interact first-hand with Marines, other service members, and first responders; and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jackson Rush)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2023 22:19
|Photo ID:
|8038648
|VIRIN:
|230922-M-HL316-2088
|Resolution:
|6164x4111
|Size:
|11.79 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, America’s Air Show 2023: MAGTF Demo CH-53E Super Stallion [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Jackson Rush, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
