TacRAT 2023 participants assigned to the 1st Combat Camera Squadron walk after conducting dismounted patrols on Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 18, 2023.TacRAT is a new initiative exercise designed to prepare combat camera professionals to develop and demonstrate the skills and mindset required to support the Air Force Force Generation deployment model. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)

Date Taken: 09.18.2023
Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
This work, TacRAT 2023 Day 1; in-house training, dismounted movements, by SrA Bryan Guthrie