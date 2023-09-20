TacRAT 2023 Day 1; in-house training, dismounted movements

Airman 1st Class Thomas Hansford, 1st Combat Camera Squadron combat camera apprentice, bounds across a road while conducting dismounted patrols during TacRAT 2023 on Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 18, 2023. TacRAT is a new initiative exercise designed to prepare combat camera professionals to develop and demonstrate the skills and mindset required to support the Air Force Force Generation deployment model. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)

