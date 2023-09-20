Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    50th ARS Deploys [Image 1 of 2]

    50th ARS Deploys

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Derrick Bole 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 50th Air Refueling Squadron and the 91st ARS gather on the beach at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 22, 2023. The Airmen gathered to celebrate as the 50th ARS prepares to deploy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Derrick Bole)

    TAGS

    Beach
    MacDill
    Morale Event
    91st ARS
    50th ARS

