NAMRU SOUTH Hosts Students for Military Tropical Medicine Field Exercise in Peru

TUMBES, Peru (Aug. 9, 2023) Students with the Military Tropical Medicine (MTM) course collect Anopheles mosquito larvae from a stream in order to practice surveillance activities. The MTM course, an educational experience focused on expanding the knowledge of tropical medicine and epidemiology surveillance of tropical diseases, includes a two-week field practicum in Peru coordinated by staff with U.S. Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) SOUTH. NAMRU SOUTH, part of the Naval Medical Research & Development enterprise, conducts research on a wide range of infectious diseases of military and public health significance, and supports Global Health Engagement through surveillance of those diseases, including dengue fever, malaria, diarrheal diseases and sexually transmitted infections. (U.S. Navy photo by Kahoma Villaizan/Released)

