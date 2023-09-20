Firefighters from the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron rescue a mannequin from a wrecked vehicle during a simulated natural disaster mass care exercise at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 21, 2023. The exercise allowed 100th CES firefighters to practice performing essential operations during a simulated natural disaster scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez)
Date Taken:
|09.21.2023
Date Posted:
|09.22.2023 04:57
Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
This work, 100 CES Firefighters participate in a Natural Disaster Mass Care Exercise, by A1C Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
