100 CES Firefighters participate in a Natural Disaster Mass Care Exercise

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Blake Thomas, left, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection firefighter, and Matt Matless, right, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection crew chief, hold up a wrecked vehicle during a simulated natural disaster mass care exercise at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 21, 2023. The exercise allowed 100th CES firefighters to practice performing essential operations during a simulated natural disaster scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez)

Date Taken: 09.21.2023 Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB