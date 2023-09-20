U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Blake Thomas, left, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection firefighter, uses a hydraulic tool “Jaws of Life” with the support of Mark Matless, right, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection crew chief, during a simulated natural disaster mass care exercise at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 21, 2023. The tool was used to prop open the vehicle and rescue mannequins stuck inside of the wrecked vehicle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez)

Photo ID: 8035997
Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
This work, 100 CES Firefighters participate in a Natural Disaster Mass Care Exercise [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Alvaro Villagomez