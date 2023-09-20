USS Ralph Johnson conducts boat ops.

230911-N-NF288-180 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 11, 2023) Sailors from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) pilot a rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) towards His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Ottawa (FFH 341) during small boat operations in the South China Sea, Sept. 11. Ralph Johnson is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

