230911-N-NF288-024 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 11, 2023) Sailors from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) prepare a rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) for small boat operations in the South China Sea, Sept. 11. Ralph Johnson is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2023 Date Posted: 09.22.2023 04:37 Photo ID: 8035979 VIRIN: 230911-N-NF288-5670 Resolution: 5410x3607 Size: 987.45 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ralph Johnson conducts boat ops. [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.