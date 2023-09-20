USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts meritorious advancement promotion ceremony

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 22, 2023) Capt. Daryle Cardone, commanding officer of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), speaks during a meritorious advancement promotion ceremony in the hangar bay while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Sept. 22, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kyree Rogers)

