YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 22, 2023) Capt. Daryle Cardone, commanding officer of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), speaks during a meritorious advancement promotion ceremony in the hangar bay while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Sept. 22, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kyree Rogers)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2023 04:13
|Photo ID:
|8035976
|VIRIN:
|230922-N-SO660-1083
|Resolution:
|4291x2856
|Size:
|989.07 KB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts meritorious advancement promotion ceremony [Image 44 of 44], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
