HEADLINE: USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts meritorious advancement promotion ceremony

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 22, 2023) Sailors attend a meritorious advancement promotion ceremony in the hangar bay aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Sept. 22, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kyree Rogers)

