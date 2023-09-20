Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DPW hosts 5th annual bird count

    DPW hosts 5th annual bird count

    UNITED STATES

    12.15.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    Michelle Blake, left, and Tammy Craig, Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division, scan for a Townsends solitaire.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.21.2023 16:47
    Photo ID: 8035035
    VIRIN: 231215-A-ON894-1011
    Resolution: 2991x2177
    Size: 2.73 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DPW hosts 5th annual bird count, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    DPW hosts 5th annual bird count

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    imcom
    u.s. army
    directorate of public works
    hqamc
    Christmas bird count

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT