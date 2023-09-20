Andrew Phillips (right), a prehistoric archaeologist here, identifies artifacts brought to the archaeology month event Sept. 14 at Colyer Park by Steven Houser and his mother, Molly, who live south of the installation.
This work, Fort Leonard Wood community gets hands on with history at archaeology event [Image 2 of 2], by Brian Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
