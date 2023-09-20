Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Leonard Wood community gets hands on with history at archaeology event [Image 1 of 2]

    Fort Leonard Wood community gets hands on with history at archaeology event

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2023

    Photo by Brian Hill 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Six-year-old Eric Maddox, along with his sister, eight-year-old Arianna, learn the basics of archery Sept. 14 at Colyer Park during an outreach event organized by the Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division in support of Missouri Archaeology Month

    Date Taken: 09.14.2023
    Date Posted: 09.21.2023 16:36
    Photo ID: 8035007
    VIRIN: 230914-A-SZ333-3516
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US 
    This work, Fort Leonard Wood community gets hands on with history at archaeology event [Image 2 of 2], by Brian Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

