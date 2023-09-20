Six-year-old Eric Maddox, along with his sister, eight-year-old Arianna, learn the basics of archery Sept. 14 at Colyer Park during an outreach event organized by the Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division in support of Missouri Archaeology Month
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2023 16:36
|Photo ID:
|8035007
|VIRIN:
|230914-A-SZ333-3516
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|2.32 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Leonard Wood community gets hands on with history at archaeology event [Image 2 of 2], by Brian Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
