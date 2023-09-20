Six-year-old Eric Maddox, along with his sister, eight-year-old Arianna, learn the basics of archery Sept. 14 at Colyer Park during an outreach event organized by the Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division in support of Missouri Archaeology Month

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.14.2023 Date Posted: 09.21.2023 16:36 Photo ID: 8035007 VIRIN: 230914-A-SZ333-3516 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 2.32 MB Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Leonard Wood community gets hands on with history at archaeology event [Image 2 of 2], by Brian Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.