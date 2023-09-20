Rear Adm. Calvin Foster, Vice Commander of U.S. 6th Fleet, speaks to senior enlisted Sailors assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Sept. 12, 2023. The distinguished guests were visiting as part of a semi-annual Surface Warfare Flag Officer Training Symposium. Makin Island is homeported in San Diego. ( U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joshua Martinez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.12.2023 Date Posted: 09.21.2023 17:04 Photo ID: 8034955 VIRIN: 230912-N-EI217-1117 Resolution: 5894x3929 Size: 994.32 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Admiral Visit to MKI [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Joshua Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.