Admiral Visits MKI

Rear Adm. Dennis Velez, director of U.S. Cyber Command, speaks with junior enlisted Sailors assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Sept. 12, 2023. The distinguished guests were visiting as part of a semi-annual Surface Warfare Flag Officer Training Symposium. Makin Island is homeported in San Diego. ( U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joshua Martinez
|09.12.2023
|09.21.2023 17:06
|8034954
|230912-N-EI217-1079
|5756x3837
|895.73 KB
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|0
|0
