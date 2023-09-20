Admiral Visit to MKI

Capt. Andria Slough, commanding officer of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), greets guests from Surface Warfare Flag Officer Training Symposium aboard USS Makin Island (LHD 8), on Naval Base San Diego Sept. 12, 2023. The distinguished guests were visiting as part of a semi-annual Surface Warfare Flag Officer Training Symposium. Makin Island is homeported in San Diego. ( U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joshua Martinez)
|09.12.2023
|09.21.2023 17:05
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
