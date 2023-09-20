Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Admiral Visit to MKI [Image 1 of 3]

    Admiral Visit to MKI

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Joshua Martinez 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Capt. Andria Slough, commanding officer of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), greets guests from Surface Warfare Flag Officer Training Symposium aboard USS Makin Island (LHD 8), on Naval Base San Diego Sept. 12, 2023. The distinguished guests were visiting as part of a semi-annual Surface Warfare Flag Officer Training Symposium. Makin Island is homeported in San Diego. ( U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joshua Martinez)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2023
    Date Posted: 09.21.2023 17:05
    Photo ID: 8034945
    VIRIN: 230912-N-EI217-1021
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 802.77 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Admiral Visit to MKI [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Joshua Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

