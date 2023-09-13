Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SecAF Kendall meets Singapore Ambassador Lui [Image 7 of 10]

    SecAF Kendall meets Singapore Ambassador Lui

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2023

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Singapore Ambassador to the United States Lui Tuck Yew, second from left, speaks with Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall during a meeting at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Sept. 14, 2023. This image has been altered to obscure security badges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2023
    Date Posted: 09.18.2023 15:22
    Photo ID: 8028581
    VIRIN: 230914-F-LE393-1370
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.43 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    This work, SecAF Kendall meets Singapore Ambassador Lui [Image 10 of 10], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Singapore
    USAF
    LE393
    DAF
    Eric R. Dietrich
    SECAF26FET

