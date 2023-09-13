Singapore Ambassador to the United States Lui Tuck Yew, center, speaks with Air Force political advisor Nicholas Dean and Maj. Gen. Julian Cheater, assistant deputy undersecretary of the Air Force for international affairs, before a meeting with Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Sept. 14, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2023 15:21
|Photo ID:
|8028579
|VIRIN:
|230914-F-LE393-1313
|Resolution:
|5761x3833
|Size:
|2.48 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SecAF Kendall meets Singapore Ambassador Lui [Image 10 of 10], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT