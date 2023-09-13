Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Surgical Technologists Week [Image 2 of 2]

    Surgical Technologists Week

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2023

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, FL. (September, 7, 2023) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Cynthia Majia Astorga, a surgical technologist at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s oral Maxillofacial surgery department, examines a patient prior to a procedure. Majia Astorga, a native of Colorado Springs, Colorado, says, “It's a privilege to do my part while assisting in procedures that can be lifesaving as well as those that affect a person's quality of life. Surgical techs are here and ready to pass what's needed, not just what is asked of us. We are prepared to take care of our uniformed family and loved ones in their emergency and day to day health needs.” National Surgical Technologists Week is Sept. 17 – 23. #FacesofNHJax

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 09.18.2023 13:47
    Photo ID: 8028308
    VIRIN: 230907-N-QA097-1001
    Resolution: 1248x1278
    Size: 439.77 KB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Surgical Technologists Week [Image 2 of 2], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Security badges
    Surgical Technologists Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    naval hospital jacksonville
    oral Maxillofacial surgery
    National Surgical Technologists

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT