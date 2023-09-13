JACKSONVILLE, FL. (September, 7, 2023) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Cynthia Majia Astorga, a surgical technologist at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s oral Maxillofacial surgery department, examines a patient prior to a procedure. Majia Astorga, a native of Colorado Springs, Colorado, says, “It's a privilege to do my part while assisting in procedures that can be lifesaving as well as those that affect a person's quality of life. Surgical techs are here and ready to pass what's needed, not just what is asked of us. We are prepared to take care of our uniformed family and loved ones in their emergency and day to day health needs.” National Surgical Technologists Week is Sept. 17 – 23. #FacesofNHJax

