Security badges

JACKSONVILLE, Fl (August 8 2023) - Naval Hospital Jacksonville Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Jesus Armenta provides support to a new employee in the security office. Armenta, a native of Corning, New York, says, “Our job is to make sure that every employee in the hospital wears proper staff badges and has access to their workspaces.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released) #FacesofNHJax

