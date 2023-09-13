Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Security badges [Image 1 of 2]

    Security badges

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2023

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fl (August 8 2023) - Naval Hospital Jacksonville Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Jesus Armenta provides support to a new employee in the security office. Armenta, a native of Corning, New York, says, “Our job is to make sure that every employee in the hospital wears proper staff badges and has access to their workspaces.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released) #FacesofNHJax

    Date Taken: 08.08.2023
    Date Posted: 09.18.2023 13:47
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    This work, Security badges [Image 2 of 2], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Security badges
    Surgical Technologists Week

    safety
    naval hospital jacksonville
    staff badges

