Robins celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Staff Sgt. Natalia Vargas, right, 78th Healthcare Operations Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of Women’s Health Clinic, explains patient check-in procedures to Airman 1st Class Danalee Rivera-Esquilin, 78th HCOS aerospace medical technician, Sept. 15, 2023, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. Vargas planned a mentorship panel for later in the month, featuring Col. Sergio Rios, 78th Air Base Wing deputy commander and Chief Master Sgt. Luis Magana, 78th ABW command chief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kisha Foster Johnson)

