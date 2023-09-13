Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Robins celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month [Image 2 of 2]

    Robins celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2023

    Photo by Kisha Johnson 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Staff Sgt. Natalia Vargas, right, 78th Healthcare Operations Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of Women’s Health Clinic, explains patient check-in procedures to Airman 1st Class Danalee Rivera-Esquilin, 78th HCOS aerospace medical technician, Sept. 15, 2023, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. Vargas planned a mentorship panel for later in the month, featuring Col. Sergio Rios, 78th Air Base Wing deputy commander and Chief Master Sgt. Luis Magana, 78th ABW command chief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kisha Foster Johnson)

    

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2023
    Date Posted: 09.18.2023 12:29
    Photo ID: 8028109
    VIRIN: 230915-F-MW167-6762
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 205.42 KB
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

      

    This work, Robins celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month [Image 2 of 2], by Kisha Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

