    Robins celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month [Image 1 of 2]

    Robins celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2023

    Photo by Kisha Johnson 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Staff Sgt. Natalia Vargas, 78th Healthcare Operations Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of Women’s Health Clinic, stands inside the 78th Medical Group Clinic Sept. 15, 2023, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. Vargas led the coordination of events for Hispanic Heritage Month on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kisha Foster Johnson)

