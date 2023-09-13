Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HSC-26 Pilot Attends Girls in Aviation Event

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2023

    Photo by Jennifer Cragg 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Sept. 9, 2023)- Lt. Samantha Lynch, a helicopter pilot assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, speaks to girls attending the Virginia Beach Military Aviation Museum's "Girls in Aviation" event. More than 300 young aviation enthusiasts attended the event to learn more about aviation and talk to representatives in the field. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

