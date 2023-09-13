HSC-26 Pilot Attends Girls in Aviation Event

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Sept. 9, 2023)- Lt. Samantha Lynch, a helicopter pilot assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, speaks to girls attending the Virginia Beach Military Aviation Museum's "Girls in Aviation" event. More than 300 young aviation enthusiasts attended the event to learn more about aviation and talk to representatives in the field. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

