VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Sept. 9, 2023)- Lt. Samantha Lynch, a helicopter pilot assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, speaks to girls attending the Virginia Beach Military Aviation Museum's "Girls in Aviation" event. More than 300 young aviation enthusiasts attended the event to learn more about aviation and talk to representatives in the field. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2023 12:25
|Photo ID:
|8028104
|VIRIN:
|230909-N-N0783-1001
|Resolution:
|2832x2044
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HSC-26 Pilot Attends Girls in Aviation Event, by Jennifer Cragg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
HSC-26 Pilot Attends Girls in Aviation Event Hosted by Virginia Beach Military Aviation Museum
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT