Soldiers from the 108 SFS conduct Light Sniper Training. (Images provided by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2023 12:26
|Photo ID:
|8028095
|VIRIN:
|230915-A-IE493-4853
|Resolution:
|1600x2400
|Size:
|287.5 KB
|Location:
|FORT DIX, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Dix – RANGE 47A 108 SFS Light Sniper Training. September 15, 2023 [Image 9 of 9], by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT