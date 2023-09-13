Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade Supports 2nd Infantry Division During Ulchi Freedom Shield 23 Exercise [Image 2 of 2]

    Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade Supports 2nd Infantry Division During Ulchi Freedom Shield 23 Exercise

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    09.01.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade

    The Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade (ARCPB) successfully supported the 2nd Infantry Division (2ID) C6 directorate in a critical operational support exercise from August 12 to September 2, 2023, as part of the annual Ulchi Freedom Shield 23 (UFS23) exercise.

    This work, Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade Supports 2nd Infantry Division During Ulchi Freedom Shield 23 Exercise [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    cyber
    335th signal command
    army reserve cyber protection brigade
    arcpb

