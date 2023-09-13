Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Miles, Zollman promoted to colonel [Image 13 of 40]

    Miles, Zollman promoted to colonel

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2023

    Photo by Dale Greer 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Jerry Zollman is promoted to the rank of colonel during a ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Aug. 5, 2023. Zollman is commander of the 123rd Maintenance Group. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2023
    Date Posted: 09.18.2023 10:58
    Photo ID: 8027847
    VIRIN: 230805-Z-VT419-1771
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 2.95 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Miles, Zollman promoted to colonel [Image 40 of 40], by Dale Greer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kentucky Air National Guard

