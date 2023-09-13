Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks stands with retired Air Force Col. Michael Brazelton, former prisoner of war, during the 2023 National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Sept. 15, 2023. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.06.2022 Date Posted: 09.18.2023 09:06 Photo ID: 8027616 VIRIN: 230915-D-PM193-1561 Resolution: 7372x4915 Size: 3.23 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DSD Speaks at National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony [Image 26 of 26], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.