Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DSD Speaks at National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony [Image 25 of 26]

    DSD Speaks at National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Audience members observe a flyover upon the conclusion of the 2023 National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Sept. 15, 2023. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2022
    Date Posted: 09.18.2023 09:06
    Photo ID: 8027615
    VIRIN: 230915-D-PM193-1668
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.09 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DSD Speaks at National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony [Image 26 of 26], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DSD Speaks at National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony
    DSD Speaks at National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony
    DSD Speaks at National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony
    DSD Speaks at National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony
    DSD Speaks at National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony
    DSD Speaks at National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony
    DSD Speaks at National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony
    DSD Speaks at National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony
    DSD Speaks at National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony
    DSD Speaks at National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony
    DSD Speaks at National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony
    DSD Speaks at National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony
    DSD Speaks at National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony
    DSD Speaks at National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony
    DSD Speaks at National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony
    DSD Speaks at National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony
    DSD Speaks at National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony
    DSD Speaks at National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony
    DSD Speaks at National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony
    DSD Speaks at National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony
    DSD Speaks at National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony
    DSD Speaks at National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony
    DSD Speaks at National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony
    DSD Speaks at National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony
    DSD Speaks at National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony
    DSD Speaks at National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Deputy Secretary of Defense
    POW/MIA Ceremony
    Kathleen Hicks
    DSD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT