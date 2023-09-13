The United States Army Band performs the “Joint Service Medley” during the 2023 National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Sept. 15, 2023. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2023 09:06
|Photo ID:
|8027613
|VIRIN:
|230915-D-PM193-1467
|Resolution:
|4057x2699
|Size:
|3.44 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DSD Speaks at National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony [Image 26 of 26], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT