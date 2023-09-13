Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DSD Speaks at National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony [Image 19 of 26]

    DSD Speaks at National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Honor guardsmen march in formation during the 2023 National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Sept. 15, 2023. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2022
    Date Posted: 09.18.2023 09:06
    Photo ID: 8027609
    VIRIN: 230915-D-PM193-1415
    Resolution: 2855x3569
    Size: 3.34 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DSD Speaks at National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony [Image 26 of 26], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Deputy Secretary of Defense
    POW/MIA Ceremony
    Kathleen Hicks
    DSD

