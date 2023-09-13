Participants at the conference on Sustainable Training Area Management Workshop, Maniago, Italy, September 15, 2023. Natura 2000 is a network of nature protection areas in the territory of the European Union. It is made up of Special Areas of Conservation and Special Protection Areas designated under the Habitats Directive and the Birds Directive, respectively. The network includes both terrestrial and Marine Protected Areas. The event dialogue was designed to increase and improve a developing relationship between military and civilian representatives. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2023 Date Posted: 09.18.2023 07:06 Photo ID: 8027465 VIRIN: 230915-A-JM436-1294 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 7.57 MB Location: MANIAGO, IT Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. – Italy Sustainable Training Area Management Workshop, Maniago, Italy 15 September 2023 [Image 18 of 18], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.