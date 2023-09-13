U.S. – Italy Sustainable Training Area Management Workshop, Maniago, Italy 15 September 2023

Ms. Toni McCracken Chief Regional Training Support Division South, Training Support Activity Europe, 7th Army Training Command, addresses members of the Region Friuli Venezia Giulia, Municipality of Maniago, Aviano and Vivaro, Italian Military Regional Command, U.S. Airmen stationed at Aviano Air Base and U.S. army Southern European Task Force, Africa, during the conference on Sustainable Training Area Management Workshop, Maniago, Italy, September 15, 2023. Natura 2000 is a network of nature protection areas in the territory of the European Union. It is made up of Special Areas of Conservation and Special Protection Areas designated under the Habitats Directive and the Birds Directive, respectively. The network includes both terrestrial and Marine Protected Areas. The event dialogue was designed to increase and improve a developing relationship between military and civilian representatives. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

