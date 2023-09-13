U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Haydon Korob, 60th Aeromedical Evacuation (AE) Squadron AE technician paramedic, hangs a rucksack containing medical supplies onto a stanchion with the assistance of an Egyptian Armed Forces service member during exercise Bright Star 23 at Cairo East Air Base, Egypt, Sept. 13, 2023. Bright Star 2023 is a multilateral U.S. Central Command exercise held with the Arab Republic of Egypt across air, land and sea domains that promotes and enhances regional security and cooperation, and improves interoperability in irregular warfare against hybrid threat scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)

Date Taken: 09.13.2023
Bright Star 23 Aeromedical Evacuation Training, by SrA Jacob Cabanero