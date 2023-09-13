Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bright Star 23 Aeromedical Evacuation Training

    Bright Star 23 Aeromedical Evacuation Training

    CAIRO EAST AIR BASE, EGYPT

    09.13.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Haydon Korob, 60th Aeromedical Evacuation (AE) Squadron AE technician paramedic, hangs a rucksack containing medical supplies onto a stanchion with the assistance of an Egyptian Armed Forces service member during exercise Bright Star 23 at Cairo East Air Base, Egypt, Sept. 13, 2023. Bright Star 2023 is a multilateral U.S. Central Command exercise held with the Arab Republic of Egypt across air, land and sea domains that promotes and enhances regional security and cooperation, and improves interoperability in irregular warfare against hybrid threat scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2023
    Date Posted: 09.18.2023 05:34
    Photo ID: 8027407
    VIRIN: 230913-F-TC214-1102
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.05 MB
    Location: CAIRO EAST AIR BASE, EG
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bright Star 23 Aeromedical Evacuation Training, by SrA Jacob Cabanero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    1CTCS
    AFCENT
    Bright Star 23
    BrightStar23
    Bright Star 2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT