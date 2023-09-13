75th EFS prepares for Exercise Bright Star 23

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Mayson Browning, 75th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron, conducts preflight maintenance on an A-10 Thunderbolt II at Cairo West Air Base, Egypt, Aug. 30, 2023. Bright Star 2023 is a multilateral U.S. Central Command exercise held with the Arab Republic of Egypt across air, land and sea domains that promotes and enhances regional security and cooperation, and improves interoperability in irregular warfare against hybrid threat scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)

