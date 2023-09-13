Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    75th EFS prepares for Exercise Bright Star 23 [Image 3 of 8]

    75th EFS prepares for Exercise Bright Star 23

    CAIRO WEST AIR BASE, EGYPT

    08.30.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron sits on the flight line at Cairo West Air Base, Egypt, Aug. 30, 2023. Bright Star 2023 is a multilateral U.S. Central Command exercise held with the Arab Republic of Egypt across air, land and sea domains that promotes and enhances regional security and cooperation, and improves interoperability in irregular warfare against hybrid threat scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2023
    Date Posted: 09.18.2023 05:09
    Photo ID: 8027383
    VIRIN: 230830-F-TC214-1046
    Resolution: 5836x3883
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: CAIRO WEST AIR BASE, EG
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 75th EFS prepares for Exercise Bright Star 23 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jacob Cabanero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    1CTCS
    AFCENT
    Bright Star 23
    BrightStar23
    Bright Star 2023

