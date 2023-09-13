230915-N-PI330-1069 ROTA, Spain (September 15, 2023) Builder Constructionman Allysium Laguna, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 (NMCB 133), cuts pieces of wood for a camp maintenance project on Camp Mitchell in Rota, Spain, September 15, 2023. NMCB 133 is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Waters)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2023 Date Posted: 09.18.2023 04:37 Photo ID: 8027346 VIRIN: 230915-N-PI330-1069 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 932.96 KB Location: ROTA, ES Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCB 133 Deployed to Rota, Spain [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Andrew Waters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.