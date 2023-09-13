Lt. Cmdr. Amanda Jepsen, a family medicine doctor at U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka, Branch Health Clinic Sasebo, speaks with Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Angelique Fulton about female wellness during the 2023 Sasebo Women’s Symposium at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Sept. 15, 2023. The two-day symposium covered topics including physical/mental health, relationships, entrepreneurship, fiscal resiliency, mentorship, and goal setting. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2023 04:01
|Photo ID:
|8027307
|VIRIN:
|230915-N-CA060-1120
|Resolution:
|5340x2873
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 Sasebo Women's Symposium [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT