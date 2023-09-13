Lt. Cmdr. Amanda Jepsen, a family medicine doctor at U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka, Branch Health Clinic Sasebo, speaks with Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Angelique Fulton about female wellness during the 2023 Sasebo Women’s Symposium at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Sept. 15, 2023. The two-day symposium covered topics including physical/mental health, relationships, entrepreneurship, fiscal resiliency, mentorship, and goal setting. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

