Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Capt. Chizuko Takechi, commanding officer at JMSDF Sasebo Medical Service Unit, speaks as part of a leadership panel during the 2023 Sasebo Women’s Symposium at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Sept. 14, 2023. The two-day symposium covered topics including physical/mental health, relationships, entrepreneurship, fiscal resiliency, mentorship, and goal setting. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)
