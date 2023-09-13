Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 Sasebo Women's Symposium [Image 5 of 9]

    2023 Sasebo Women's Symposium

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    09.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Cmdr. Mariah Rule, chief staff officer at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) speaks as part of a leadership panel during the 2023 Sasebo Women’s Symposium at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Sept. 15, 2023. The two-day symposium covered topics including physical/mental health, relationships, entrepreneurship, fiscal resiliency, mentorship, and goal setting. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2023
    Date Posted: 09.18.2023 04:01
    Photo ID: 8027303
    VIRIN: 230914-N-CA060-1058
    Resolution: 5413x3402
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Sasebo Women's Symposium [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2023 Sasebo Women's Symposium
    2023 Sasebo Women's Symposium
    2023 Sasebo Women's Symposium
    2023 Sasebo Women's Symposium
    2023 Sasebo Women's Symposium
    2023 Sasebo Women's Symposium
    2023 Sasebo Women's Symposium
    2023 Sasebo Women's Symposium
    2023 Sasebo Women's Symposium

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    conference
    CFAS
    meeting
    womens symposium

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT