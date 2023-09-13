Cmdr. Mariah Rule, chief staff officer at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) speaks as part of a leadership panel during the 2023 Sasebo Women’s Symposium at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Sept. 15, 2023. The two-day symposium covered topics including physical/mental health, relationships, entrepreneurship, fiscal resiliency, mentorship, and goal setting. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2023 04:01
|Photo ID:
|8027303
|VIRIN:
|230914-N-CA060-1058
|Resolution:
|5413x3402
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
