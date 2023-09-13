Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt, deputy commander of Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet speaks with Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, during the 2023 Sasebo Women’s Symposium at CFAS Sept. 14, 2023. The two-day symposium covered topics including physical/mental health, relationships, entrepreneurship, fiscal resiliency, mentorship, and goal setting. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

Date Taken: 09.14.2023 Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP