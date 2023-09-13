Ashley Sauber, a Family Advocacy Program Victim Advocate at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo’s (CFAS) Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC), speaks to Sailors about FFSC programs during the 2023 Sasebo Women’s Symposium at CFAS Sept. 14, 2023. The two-day symposium covered topics including physical/mental health, relationships, entrepreneurship, fiscal resiliency, mentorship, and goal setting. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

