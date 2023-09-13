U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Benjamin Hewitt, 31st Fighter Wing Air Force Ball committee vice president, reads notes on his computer during a committee meeting at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 13, 2023. The Air Force ball honors the historic event of the Army Air Corps transitioning into the USAF 76 years ago, Sept. 18, 1947. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Stubblefield)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2023 02:48
|Photo ID:
|8027207
|VIRIN:
|230913-F-HS287-1103
|Resolution:
|5192x3466
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Off We Go, to the ball [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Hannah Stubblefield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT