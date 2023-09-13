Members of the U.S. Air Force ball committee finalize last minute details for the upcoming Air Force Ball at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 13, 2023. The committee, comprised of 25 members, spends up to a year planning the event that celebrates the 76th Air Force anniversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Stubblefield)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.13.2023 Date Posted: 09.18.2023 02:48 Photo ID: 8027206 VIRIN: 230913-F-HS287-1094 Resolution: 5835x3895 Size: 2.15 MB Location: IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Off We Go, to the ball [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Hannah Stubblefield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.