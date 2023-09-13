Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ITALY

    09.13.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Stubblefield 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the U.S. Air Force ball committee finalize last minute details for the upcoming Air Force Ball at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 13, 2023. The committee, comprised of 25 members, spends up to a year planning the event that celebrates the 76th Air Force anniversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Stubblefield)

    This work, Off We Go, to the ball [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Hannah Stubblefield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

