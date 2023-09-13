Off We Go, to the ball

Members of the U.S. Air Force ball committee review and discuss plans for the Air Force Ball at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept 13, 2023. The committee must coordinate picking a venue, transportation, fundraising, childcare, tickets sales, decorations and menu selections for the ball to be successful. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Stubblefield)

