    Off We Go, to the ball [Image 3 of 6]

    Off We Go, to the ball

    ITALY

    09.13.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Stubblefield 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the U.S. Air Force ball committee review and discuss plans for the Air Force Ball at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept 13, 2023. The committee must coordinate picking a venue, transportation, fundraising, childcare, tickets sales, decorations and menu selections for the ball to be successful. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Stubblefield)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2023
    Date Posted: 09.18.2023 02:48
    VIRIN: 230913-F-HS287-1088
    This work, Off We Go, to the ball [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Hannah Stubblefield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    31st Fighter Wing
    Aviano
    Committee
    Air Force
    Air Force Ball
    Wyvern

