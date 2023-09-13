Members of the U.S. Air Force ball committee review and discuss plans for the Air Force Ball at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept 13, 2023. The committee must coordinate picking a venue, transportation, fundraising, childcare, tickets sales, decorations and menu selections for the ball to be successful. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Stubblefield)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2023 02:48
|Photo ID:
|8027205
|VIRIN:
|230913-F-HS287-1088
|Resolution:
|5715x3815
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Off We Go, to the ball [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Hannah Stubblefield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
