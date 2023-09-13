Off We Go, to the ball

Members of the U.S. Air Force Ball committee review numerous topics such as ticket sales, decorations and childcare during a meeting at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 13, 2023. Being on the committee gives people a chance to work with local nationals and a team of active-duty members, strengthening our ties within the Aviano community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Stubblefield)

