    Off We Go, to the ball [Image 1 of 6]

    Off We Go, to the ball

    ITALY

    09.13.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Stubblefield 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Humberto Morales, 31st Fighter Wing Air Force Ball committee transportation lead, takes notes during a meeting at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 13, 2023. The Air Force Ball honors the historic event of the Army Air Corps transitioning into the USAF 76 years ago, September 18, 1947. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Stubblefield)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2023
    Date Posted: 09.18.2023 02:48
    Location: IT
    31st Fighter Wing
    Aviano
    Committee
    Air Force
    Air Force Ball
    Wyvern

