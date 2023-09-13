U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Humberto Morales, 31st Fighter Wing Air Force Ball committee transportation lead, takes notes during a meeting at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 13, 2023. The Air Force Ball honors the historic event of the Army Air Corps transitioning into the USAF 76 years ago, September 18, 1947. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Stubblefield)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2023 02:48
|Photo ID:
|8027203
|VIRIN:
|230913-F-HS287-1073
|Resolution:
|5692x3800
|Size:
|1.91 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Off We Go, to the ball [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Hannah Stubblefield, identified by DVIDS
